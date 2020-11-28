Get this highly-rated adjustable standing desk converter for over 25% off

As if the pandemic didn't punch enough holes in your day-to-day life, it also seriously messed things up for office workers who had finally talked their boss into getting them a standing desk. No sooner than they'd started working it in, they're now working from home – all while that gorgeous standing desk just sits in their office…alone and idle.

Look, we understand if you don't want to foot the expense yourself of upgrading to a standing desk at home, but there actually is an affordable alternative to buying new furniture. The Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter is how you turn any ordinary desk into a now mobile work surface.

If you've never used, or even thought about, a standing desk, there are actually a lot more benefits than you might think. In the span of just three hours, the average person will burn an extra 170 calories standing rather than sitting at a desk. Studies also find that standing can lower your blood sugar, reduce the risk of heart disease, and even help significantly cut down on any back pain from which you might suffer.

There's no heavy construction involved here, either. The Mount-It unit sits right on top of a standard desk. When you're ready to stand up, you just squeeze the side handles while the gas spring mechanism softly raises your new desktop with ease, right to the level you want.

The desktop is almost three feet long, which is more than long enough for even a busy collection of equipment, including a laptop and even a dual-monitor setup. There's also an adjustable keyboard level so you can always set your typing posture just right, and the mechanism is safe and easy to use.

You can get a Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter, as well as some other products sitewide, at a great Black Friday price. In addition to the regular savings, you can also take an extra 20% off the final price of your Mount-It by entering the promo code BFSAVE20 at checkout, for a limited time. That cuts your total cost down to just $146.39.

Prices subject to change.