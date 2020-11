The state of Arizona today certified results of the 2020 presidential election, affirming Joe Biden's victory and granting him the state's 11 electoral votes.

This also clears the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly to be sworn in Wednesday.

Congratulations to Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election for the 22nd time this month.

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden's narrow victory over President Trump in the state. Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. https://t.co/uGjRRZYfUY — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 30, 2020

