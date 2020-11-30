Bitcoin price sets new record: $19,850

The price of a bitcoin reached $19,850 today, beating the 2017 record of $19,783. It's since dropped to $19,268.

The 2017 price surge has been attributed to an influx of Asian speculators, followed by a drop when people realized that bitcoin wasn't good for making everyday purchases. The recent increase is a result of people, including institutional investors, who think of bitcoin as a superior form of gold bullion.

