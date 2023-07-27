A very long list of Elon Musk's broken promises

Elon Musk Today is a frequently updated list that indicates how many days have elapsed since Musk made an announcement about something that has yet to materialize or failed.
Excepts:
- 272 days since Elon Musk promised Twitter would not reinstate banned accounts without first creating a diverse content moderation council.
- 433 days since Elon Musk announced he was building a new litigation department at Tesla for the purpose of suing people after he was accused of offering a horse in exchange for sexual services. (5/20/2022)
- 591 days since Elon Musk said he would take carbon out of the air and use it for rocket fuel.
- 855 days since Elon Musk promised to hold bitcoin instead converting it. / 822 days since Elon Musk converted $272 million in bitcoin to fiat currency.
- 1,182 days since Elon Musk promised to get rid of most possessions and live without a home.
- 1,838 days since Elon Musk said he would rescue children stuck in a cave with a custom built mini-sub.
- 2,864 days since Elon Musk said Teslas would have 1,000 kilometer (621 mile) range within a year or two.