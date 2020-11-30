Ransomware attack closes Baltimore schools: 115,000 kids affected

Baltimore's public schools are closed this week after a ransomware attack brought down its network. Administrators hope to bring students back in on Wednesday, but "it could take weeks" to bring up the computers.

The district was hit last Wednesday, before Thanksgiving Day, but schools will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

"Our focus today and for Monday and Tuesday is identifying and addressing student and staff device needs so that instruction can continue," it said in a Sunday evening update. But local newspaper the Baltimore Sun is reporting it could take weeks to restore the school district's computer systems fully.