These 25 at-home fitness deals are available at Cyber Monday prices

This year, the pledge to focus on your health and take better care of yourself in 2021 needs to be more than just words.

As we've all seen the past several months, your health is your most precious asset. So when it comes to getting your body into its best possible shape, it's time to make sure that commitment is genuine.

Accessories

In addition to tracking your steps and calories burned, Striiv's streamlined unit has your texting traffic handled, offering messages, emails, incoming calls, weather notifications, and more. You'll even set your own personalized fitness goals to keep your body moving.

Along with keeping your day-to-day fitness on track, this waterproof smart watch monitors your steps, calories, and activity. A built-in sensor detects your blood oxygen and pressure — and it'll even send you a reminder if it's been too long since you last moved.

A yoga mat has to offer the anti-slip texture and cushion you need while still surviving the punishment of your practice. This mat handles it all, thanks to the closed-cell foaming technology that helps it rebound quickly after being stressed. It's also wrinkle-resistant, reliable, and eco-friendly.

If you miss having a personal trainer around, you can let the dice do the directing. Two of the dice feature CrossFit and bodyweight workouts, while the other gives you rep counts. You'll also get resistance and exercise bands to complete the workouts. Roll the dice and see what your workout has in store.

Exercises tighten up the rest of your body, so this little helper works the same magic on your face. Jawrsize builds your primal facial muscles to slim your face, reduce the double chin effect, define your jawline, and give your whole face a completely natural boost.

This is more than just a scale to tell you how much you weigh. Oh, it does that too — but it also analyzes your body across 13 different indices, including body fat, muscle, visceral fat, proteins, and more. It can even evaluate your skeletal muscles and give you an overall score.

The jump rope has gone 21st century on us. When connected to the SmartRope app, you can track your workout stats and exercise progress, and it even lets you challenge others to competitions. While the Rookie can more than hold its own, you can also get the LED-embedded version, which actually displays your jump count in lights in the air as you jump.

Get your sweat on

No time for the gym? This set of versatile straps lets you do full-on resistance training, even in an office or small room. With built-in door anchor tubes, these straps set up easily, helping you lose weight, tone muscles, build strength, and improve flexibility.

It's an entire workout bundle, all ready to be part of your home gym. Using these pulleys and ropes replicates weight lifting experience, but without needing all those weights cluttering up your house.

These resistance trainers handle the tasks of those big pieces of exercise equipment, with bands to start strengthening and toning target muscle groups. These ultra-durable bands can support up to 1,300 lbs. and can be used both at home and at the gym.

This pack of loop resistance bands can help firm up your legs, hips, and glutes, while the exercise tube works your chest, back, biceps, and triceps. It even packs exercise discs for your core toning exercises, making this the ultimate set for handling a complete body workout.

If you want that six pack and toned beach body, this advanced, scientific trainer can help get you there. The META 360 is a core-based trainer that uses rotational technology for either a whole-body exercise or to isolate key areas you want to tone, like your arms, chest, legs, and more.

Created by "Natural Bodybuilder of the Decade" Ron Williams, the name says it all. Using arc movement technology, this machine increases strength while building and sculpting your chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and abs. If you want to get in the best shape of your life, this can get you on your way.

An Amazon's Choice selection with an impressive 4.3 out of 5-star rating, Activ5 can help you get a workout in anytime, anyplace. Syncing with your smartphone, the Activ5 uses isometric training techniques to help build strength and flexibility by contracting your muscles without moving your joints.

If you've noticed how ripped lumberjacks and firefighters are, you'll understand the Chopper. This inventive piece of equipment is shaped like an axe and utilizes chopping motions for full-body cardio and strength workouts. Not bad for a tool that only weighs four pounds.

The same way horseback riding conditions muscles, this energizing ride helps work your core muscles into shape. Just lean forward or back, and the saddle's motion tones muscles throughout your midsection with this compact, lightweight machine that requires no electricity.

Nope, this vibration plate isn't a massager. The WaverMini delivers powerful yet gentle therapeutic vibrations to wake up muscles throughout your body. That initiates your body's ability to regenerate itself, toning muscles and increasing motion, flexibility, and your own personal comfort, even after just one use.

Backed by over $1.7 million in Kickstarter and Indiegogo funding, the BodyBoss simulates thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment so you can workout literally anywhere. In addition to toning, strengthening, and of course, burning calories with this home gym, you'll also have access to live and recorded trainers to take you through thousands of possible workouts.

Dubbed the "#1 sport-tech solution for working out from home during COVID-19" by Forbes, the MoonRun is a portable aerobic trainer that lets you do running and resistance training in a confined space. The upward elastic pull makes you feel slightly weightless like you're running on the moon for an effective full-body workout.

The big guns

This multifunction workout bag can do it all. Lift it, punch it, drag it — there are loads of activities this military-grade vinyl, custom-designed tool can absorb. Triple stitched for strength with silicone handles for comfort, sleekness, and longevity, the included shotbells can make the bag weigh 10 lbs. or 110 lbs. Use it as a dumbbell, a medicine ball — or whatever you need.

At less than four-square-feet and weighing just 70 lbs., Men's Journal called the CorePump "the perfect personal exercise machine for a compact space." Using Smart Resistance, it automatically and continuously adjusts to your strength and speed, while the isokinetic resistance provides a workout twice as hard as traditional resistance exercises.

Rowing is one of the best full-body workouts you can do — and the Newport Plus replicates that action out of the water. The multiple chambered, ribbed tank internals provide a natural 'catch' at the start of the stroke, with smooth and consistent resistance. It's just like pulling a real oar.

This is just like the rower you'll find in high-end fitness centers. With the press of a wireless button on the handle, you can increase your workload as you experience the same natural resistance you'd feel while rowing on water. You'll be surprised you're actually sitting inside.

There's no better way to build cardio, strength, and overall stamina than climbing steps. This climber combines durability and a streamlined set of features into a low impact, cardio-respiratory workout that also tracks your distance in floors and your speed in steps per minute.

