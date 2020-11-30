Deepspot is a new swimming facility in Poland boating the world's deepest human-made pool with a depth of 148 foot. The pool is designed for SCUBA and freediving and features underwater caves, "Mayan" ruins, and a shipwreck. According to UPI, Deepspot will also be used for firefighter and Polish army training.
This is the deepest swimming pool in the world
