Watch this capybara gracefully gliding underwater

If "graceful" isn't your first thought when looking at a capybara, perhaps this video will change your mind. Behold this capybara swimming-running-gliding underwater at the Recanto Ecológico Rio da Prata near Bonito, a town known for its ecotourism in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. This capybara is truly a thing of beauty as it swims-runs-glides so effortlessly through the crystal clear water!

The video was taken by Brazilian wildlife photographer Fernando Maidana, and posted on his Instagram, which is full of amazing wildlife images and videos. The video was also recently posted on the capybara subreddit, where fans of capybara have expressed their appreciation:

The manatee of rodents. love them. life could be dream.

Indeed. Enjoy!