Heavy metal guitarist turns Kenneth Copeland sermon into a sick hard rock banger

Kenneth Copeland is one of the more notorious fire-and-brimstone MegaChurch millionaire con-artists of today. So guitarist Andre Antunes just did the logical thing: took one of the man's hellfire speeches and set it to a heavy metal song.
Here's the lyrics, if you want to scream along:
In the Name of Jesus, standing in the office of the prophet of God,
I execute judgment on you COVID-19.
I execute judgment on you, satan, you destroyer, you killer.
You get out.
I break your power.
You get off this nation.
I demand judgment on you.
I demand.
I demand.
I demand a vaccination to come immediately.
I call you done.
I call you gone.
You come down from your place of authority, destroyer.
You come down and you crawl on your belly,
Like God commanded you when He put His foot on your head,
In the Garden of Eden.
You will destroy through COVID-19 no more (no more).
It is finished (finished)!
It is over!
And the United States of America is healed and well again,
Saith the mighty Spirit called Peace, who is also the Prince of War, the Lord Jesus Christ.