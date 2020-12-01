These elaborate cardboard forts for cats are a labor of love.

Janelle Hessig
Cardboard cat fort

The good folks over at Sad and Useless have compiled this gallery of some of the most ambitious homemade cardboard cat forts I've ever seen. Some have elaborate turrets, others have gun towers or tiny cardboard bird cages. If you've been stockpiling a massive collection of boxes from all of your pandemic mail ordering like I have, let this glorious example of cardboard architecture inspire you to build a DIY castle for the beloved ingrate in your life.