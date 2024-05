In this video, a cat makes a poor decision regarding a jump, causing a chain reaction of absolute pandemonium. When you think it is over, it just keeps going. Two cats decide to fight each other in the middle of the chaos. The white cat at the end is almost certainly having an existential crisis.

As with all videos like this, I feel bad for laughing, but I also cannot stop watching it.

