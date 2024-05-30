The Meowdulator guitar pedal meows and purrs like a cat

Cat-loving music makers, there's a quirky gadget made with you in mind. B's Music Shop in "Meownt" Pleasant, Missouri recently announced the Meowdulator ($199.99) which is a guitar effects pedal that meows and purrs.

Custom-designed by Avery Worrall and crafted by Cusack Music, this unique mono-synth pedal adds a touch of feline flair to your setup. It turns every note you play into a symphony of cat-tactic sounds! B's Music Shop

If you don't think there's a demand for this, we'll, you'd be wrong. In fact, the first batch has already sold out. So, if you want to get your paws on one, the next batch will be available later in June. Until then, check out all of their Kitty Pedals.

It also works on harps, as demonstrated by Electroacoustic Harpist Emily Hopkins: