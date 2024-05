What is a cat? This 1972 film below provides a lovely explanation.

According to the Educational Film Wiki, the flick is a brief "history of the domestic cat, tracing the animal as a house pet and as a symbol of mystery and worship from ancient Egypt to the present day. [It also] offers hints on the care and treatment of cats in homes of today."

Apparently, the film was sponsored by Friskies!

(via r/ObscureMedia)