CDC's Redfield expects up to 200,000 more deaths in US by February from COVID-19

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield on Wednesday said he expects that another 150,000 to 200,000 people will die of COVID-19 in the U.S. by February.

This would bring the COVID-19 death toll to 422,000 or more Americans.

Redfield said he believes December, January and February will "be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."

"December and January and February are going to be rough times," Redfield said at a virtual Chamber of Commerce event. "Largely because of the stress that it's going to put on our health care system."

