Digital sigil generator

The Sigil Engine translates your intentions into sigils, graphical symbols used in magick and other occult practices to help achieve a desired outcome. Artists Darragh Mason and David Tidman created the site as an exploration of "technomancy," the use of technology for magickal purposes. I got a kick out of their FAQ that includes such queries as:



5. How do I charge my sigil?

Coming soon.

10. I am an Arch Magus and know everything about magick, particularly Sigils, and everything you have done is wrong and you guys suck and I hate everything about this.

It'll be ok.

11. My method is the true and only way – this is an abomination.

OK