This is America.

In a Huffington Post "Day in the Life" profile of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert says Federal agents "drive me to work, they stay here, they make sure that nobody tries to break in [to my home] and, as Steve Bannon would like, have somebody behead me. I don't socialize. It's my wife and I and the federal agents."

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Fauci should be executed and his head placed on a pike on the White House grounds.

Read the profile here.