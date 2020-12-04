Google AI researcher Timnit Gebru fired after complaining of "aggressions and harassments"

Timnit Gebru, an AI ethics researcher at Google, was fired this week after sending an internal email complaining that marginalized voices at the company were being silenced. Google, for its part, claims that Gebru failed to follow Google's requirements for a paper submission and that she subsequently threatened to resign.

Ms Gebru is a well-respected researcher in the field of ethics and the use of artificial intelligence. She is well-known for her work on racial bias in technology such as facial recognition, and has criticised systems that fail to recognise black faces. …

Since her dismissal, the open letter of support has attracted nearly 1,000 signatories, both from within Google and the wider industry. News of her dismissal came on the same day that a US labour agency accused Google of illegally firing staff for their involvement in union activity.