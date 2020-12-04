Trump campaign has paid $9 million in failed bid to overturn election, including $2.3 million on Kraken lawyers Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, et al

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign has so far paid an estimated $9 million in its failing bid to overthrow election results which declared Trump the loser and Joe Biden the winner, a report with the Federal Election Commission shows.

That $9 million bill for Trump's failing legal onslaught includes nearly $2.3 million paid to lawyers and consultants behind the wacky "Kraken" court cases, among them Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

From Reuters:

Jenna Ellis, 36, the attorney who has been one of the most prominent faces of the Trump legal and public relations blitz, was paid $30,000 in November, according to a report the campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission late Thursday. In October, Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the campaign, was paid $138,258, according to a previous filing. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney who has spearheaded the campaign's post-election legal efforts, does not appear in the disclosures. (…) The FEC filing, which covers the period from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, classified about $8.8 million in expenses as "recount" related. Legal consulting was the campaign's second-biggest recount expense, according to the disclosure report. The first was $3 million to pay the cost of a partial recount in Wisconsin that ended up increasing Biden's lead by 87 votes. The third largest recount expense was nearly $2.2 million for text message advertising as the campaign bombarded his supporters with requests for money.

Trump's campaign reports it has raised more than $207 million since the election, mostly on the strength of their "stop the steal" grift narrative.

More at Reuters: Trump campaign spent more than $2 million on election lawyers, including Jenna Ellis