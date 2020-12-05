Actor David Lander, 'Squiggy' on 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, age 73

David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on the long-running TV sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died. He was 73.

From CNN:

Lander died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after fighting multiple sclerosis for decades, his family said in a statement to CNN."David's family hopes his fans will remember him for all the laughter he brought into the world." the statement read.On "Laverne & Shirley," Lander played Squiggy and Michael McKean played Lenny, the upstairs neighbors to Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney, played by Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams, respectively.

The show, a "Happy Days" spinoff set in Milwaukee, ran from 1976 to 1983. Marshall died in December 2018 at age 75.Lander, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, was in 120 movies and television series including "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Used Cars," "Scary Movie" and "101 Dalmatians: The Series."Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984, one year after "Laverne & Shirley" came to an end. He kept the illness a secret until 1999 with the release of his memoir, "Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody."