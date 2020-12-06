Math doesn't have to hurt your brain – from engineering to the stock market, this training makes math fun

Math. A tiny little word that unlocks a flood of anxiety. And if you thought it was just you…well, it's not. In fact, if you're a typical American, then there's probably good reason for you to break out in a cold sweat at the thought of theorems and equations. You're likely not only fearful of math, but probably pretty bad at it, too.

A 2012 study found Americans from 16 to 65 years old ranked in the bottom five for math skills against 20 other nations. Even educated professionals aren't immune. It turns out 17% of prescription errors happen due to math mistakes by doctors or pharmacists. That's probably why math-heavy job fields like engineering continue to see growing opportunity, not to mention growing salaries approaching six figures.

You can reverse the trend and put yourself in a position to cash in on your math skills with coursework from The Mastering Discrete and Financial Mathematics Bundle.

This collection includes eight courses with over 80 hours of training that makes hardcore math principles relatable and a whole lot less scary. Even if you weren't a mathlete in high school, courses like Pre Calculus Mastered and Calculus 1 Mastered can help explain it all now, including algebra, trigonometry, logarithms, and more before advancing to a full-blown exploration of calculus.

Of course, how you apply figures and advanced mathematics changes from industry to industry. If you're interested in how the nitty-gritty of numbers impacts today's money markets, then Financial Mathematics: Concepts, Calculations and Applications can help break it all down. If you don't understand interest rates, calculating prices, rates of return, and yields, you will after this training.

If you're more intrigued by math's role in something like computer science, then courses like Discrete Mathematics and Mathematics for Data Science and Machine Learning using R can lead you down that path. Once you truly understand the math at the core of exploding job fields like data analysis and artificial intelligence, the tools, and even the programming, in those roles become much easier to understand and accomplish.

This collection even includes in-depth looks at how to read and comprehend graphs, basic number theory, and number bases to offer real insight into the entire world of calculations.

This Mastering Discrete and Financial Mathematics Bundle would usually cost nearly $1,600, but as part of this collection, all eight courses are included now for just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.