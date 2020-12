He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

The Arizona GOP is asking people to martyr themselves in its fight to overturn the election for Trump. It retweeted far-rightist Ali Akbar's tweet, "I am willing to give my life for this fight," with the comment, "He is. Are you?"(Akbar has a history of anti-Semitic tweets, according to Mediaite.)

The AZ GOP took down another of its posts that had a clip from Rambo, with the quote, "This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something."