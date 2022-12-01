Wife of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes said she's "beyond happy" that he was convicted of sedition

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, the far-right gun expert who shot himself in the face, blinding one eye, was convicted this week of sedition for his role in the January 6 coup attempt on the U.S. government. He faces a maximum 20-year sentence.

His estranged wife, Tasha Adams, couldn't be more pleased, saying she is "beyond happy" about the verdict.

"He has absolutely never had to face a consequence in his entire life. This will be the very first time," she said. "He's spent his life making others pay. This was past due for him."

In a February Insider article, Adams said Rhodes pressured her to become a stripper when they got married so she could earn money to pay the bills. "He just complained that there wasn't enough money, and said how easy it would be for me to strip. He said it was immature of me to be so selfish, and that he would do it if he could. I thought, 'Well, I guess I just grew up really sheltered,'" Adams said. He also refused to help with housework, according to Adams.

From Insider:

Insider spoke with two of Rhodes' children, who are now adults, who confirmed that he was physically abusive with them. Sequoia Rhodes, 19, says that her father regularly grabbed her by the upper arm, and remembers one time in particular where he left her arm bruised and red. "I remember mom getting pretty upset after that," she said. "He would hit us a lot, grab us by our hair and swing us around," Rhodes said. "He would throw us into walls, he used to gut punch us a lot." Tasha Adams said she felt Rhodes was threatening her when he would incorporate her into his martial arts practice. She described one incident where she was sitting down after a day of work and he started whacking a rattan stick inches from her head. "If I moved my head just a little he was going to crack my skull," she said.

No wonder he is a hero to the GOP. If a Republican wins the presidency in 2024, Rhodes will be pardoned on day one.