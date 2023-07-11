MyPillow founder Mike Lindell auctions off company equipment after massive product cancellation

Trump cultist Mike Lindell's rage against the voting machine has caused big box retailers and shopping networks to stop selling his pillows, and now he's having to sell some of the company's equipment, reports The Minneapolis StarTribune. "Sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, forklifts and even desks and chairs are up for auction," according to the paper. Check out the 854 items up for auction here. If you are in the market for a truck or van, the high bid on these vehicles is currently in the $2000-$4000 range!

In addition to auctioning off equipment, MyPillow will also sublease some of its manufacturing space.

As reported in the StarTribune:

"It was a massive, massive cancellation," Lindell said in a phone interview Monday. "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us." The auction does not appear related to the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit targeting both Lindell and MyPillow, which is ongoing in federal court.

Lindell is also in hot water for refusing to pay the $5 million reward he promised to anyone who could disprove his claim that China interfered in the 2020 Presidential Election. A binding arbitration panel has ordered Lindell to honor his commitment to a cybersecurity expert who met the stipulated conditions, yet Lindell insists that the panel's ruling is incorrect and won't pay.