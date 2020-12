Outgoing, bonkers, and impeached U.S. President Donald Trump says it's "terrific" that so many Americans have gotten the coronavirus.

In this clip, Trump says of the percentage of Americans who had contracted coronavirus: "I hear we're close to 15 percent. I'm hearing that, and that's terrific."

Trump is referencing the notion of "herd immunity" here.

(The idea is that we're approaching herd immunity.)

Trump: We were rewarded with a victory(the outgoing president did not win the election which is why he is the outgoing president)