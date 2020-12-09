Grandmaster plays chess against his own AI

Hikaru Nakamura decided to take on his own artificial intelligence Hikaru-bot, and he hilariously gets annoyed when it plays his own openings against him.
And if that's impressive, watch him play blitz against 15 bots:
Image: YouTube / GMHikaru
