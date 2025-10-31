Google disconnects early Nest Thermostats from app

Google is ending support for first- and second-generation Nest Thermostats, meaning they will be unpaired and removed from Google's Nest and Home applications. They won't be bricked, just relegated to non-networked functionality. These models are nearly 15 years old, too, though it seems many are still working perfectly.

Starting October 25, 2025, your device will be unpaired and removed from your Nest app or Home app. This also removes third-party assistants and other connected or cloud-based features like Home/Away Assist and multi-device Eco mode control. Nest Protects will also disconnect from the thermostat and emergency shut off will no longer run. In addition, you won't be able to:

Google bought Nest in January 2014 for $3.2 billion, then Google's second-largest acquisition after Motorola. But it's kept the glowy brand alive, not least due to its loyal users. Here's Shawn Knight on the twilight of the pre-Google devices.

To be clear, early adopters can still use their thermostats – they're just losing the remote connectivity that made them appealing to begin with. … Some are miffed, and rightfully so. Having to replace costly hardware due to core functionality being stripped out is frustrating, especially when said hardware worked perfectly fine for years on end. On the other hand, one can understand why Google doesn't want to continue to pour resources into an ancient platform just to keep it on life support.

