"Self-cleaning" elevator buttons?

There are companies out there trying to make a buck by selling antibacterial and antiviral elevator button or door handle covers. Victory! Germophobes rise up. Unfortunately these will do little to alter the course of the Covid-19 spread. As you have already known for months now, Covid-19 is an airborne virus and the likelihood of getting it from a surface, like an elevator button, is really low.

From AP:

"You get it through what you breathe, not through what you touch," said Emanuel Goldman, who studies viruses at Rutgers University. Studies showing the virus can survive several hours on plastic or metal surfaces do not mimic real-life conditions, said Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford Health Care.

For actual germophobes, you can tell us…I mean, them…how clean something is all you want, whether it's a self-cleaning elevator button or not, we hate touching it. Stuff that is constantly touched by strangers is no good. I cannot call myself a full-on germophobe but I share many traits and heavily sympathize with that plight.

If you or someone you know is afflicted by public surfaces, Covid-19 or not, here is a nice no-touch tool to push buttons and open handles with, just in time for the holiday season.