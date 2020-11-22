Governor Andrew Cuomo to be honored with International Emmy

New York governor Andrew Cuomo will receive an International Emmy award, not for his dramatic telenovela role in "La Usurpadora", which Cuomo never starred in, but for his near daily briefings to help reassure the public with information and leadership in the face of the pandemic.

From AP:

"The governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

Expect calls of fraud and tampering to come from the White House in the coming weeks over Cuomo's achievement.