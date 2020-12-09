These 25 fun stocking stuffers are all on sale for under $25

Everybody needs some little stocking stuffers ready to go at a moment's notice. Whether they're genuinely filling out that stocking hung by the fireplace or you just need a fun White Elephant gift for your virtual office party, not one of these 25 items are over $25.

Yet, each is cool enough that your giftee will definitely be asking where Santa shops.

Everyday Carry

This wallet birthed by Kickstarter backers is how smart money gets carried around these days. The premium leather, water-resistant carrier holds up to 10 cards, has a pair of quickdraw slots, RFID-blocking technology, and it's super thin so it won't weigh down your pockets. There's even a secret compartment inside.

This multi-tool will quickly become a favorite do-it-all miracle worker. It's got wrenches, a screwdriver, a ruler, a can opener, a protractor, and even a smoking pipe with a bowl.

Glasses and masks make for a tough pairing with all the condensation buildup when the wearer exhales. But with a blast of FogBlock on the lens of those specs, they won't fog up for up to 24 hours. It's streak-free, non-toxic and works like a dream.

The world's first compact key organizer, the KeySmart holds up to 8 keys a lot more efficiently and tidily than that keyring ever could. It slides right into a pocket with no poking or key jangling and it saves on space. For anybody who still carries keys, this will tighten everything up.

Outdoors

Like any good blade, this knife has a clean edge with a partially serrated portion for handling any type of cut. But this stainless steel workhorse can get someone out of all kinds of tough scrapes with its other features too, including a seatbelt cutter, a window punch, a removable LED light, and even a firestarter rod, all right on the handle.

Here's how users wirelessly charge their devices even while driving. Slotted to fit on most standard vehicle air vents, this holder clamps on to a phone and delivers Qi wireless charging juice to take a device from zero to fully charged in 2 to 3 hours.

All your devices and their assorted chargers, cables, and adapters can turn into a vomit of electronic-clutter if you let it. This travel bag keeps everything in its right place with 12 elastic loops for holding cables and pens, six mesh pouches for USB drivers, SIM cards, and more, and even a bigger mesh pouch for power banks, earphones, or a phone.

With its collapsible, flexible design, this neck light can make reading or even walking outside at night easy — and hands free. The LED bulb offers up three distinct light modes for just the glow you need. Since an extra light comes in handy indoors or out, this can be a real life-saver.

Tech

It's everything an AirPods Pro owner needs to get the most out of their buds. The protective case keeps them safe, while the carabiner makes sure they never get separated. Meanwhile, the anti-loss ropes and sleeve for attaching to a watch make sure those pesky little AirPods never go MIA.

This is the way to make perfect your selfies. The five sturdy, durable, yet highly maneuverable legs on the Splat helps users contort this tripod into any position. With its tight grip on a phone, this is how ultra-creative, ultra-unique photos and video get shot.

Want to make the ground shake? This speaker uses Aduro's proprietary passive downward facing bass radiator that pumps up the low end of your audio to further enhance the sound quality. Extremely lightweight and portable with a unique triangular design, the XL is also prepared to go up to 30 hours without a recharge.

While it's tough to believe earbuds under $15 could be any good, Skullcandy's Jib will change your mind. They're built for convenience anytime, anywhere, with an in-line mic and remote with call and track control, not to mention they offer up to 6 hours of battery life.

The Mini brings the entire galaxy of the Google apps universe just a quick question away. Powered by Google Assistant, it can handle controlling all your smart home tech right through the power of your voice. Or just ask it about the weather or where to order a pizza 24/7/365. It's got all the answers.

Charging

Versatility is the name of the game for Triton. Consolidate all those extra connectors down to one cable for handling all your Lightning, USB Type-C and microUSB connection needs. The braided jacket offer better protection, while the high speed charging capabilities will get devices back to 100 up to 50 percent faster.

Not only does this charging station bring order to all the desktop chaos, it's also smart as a whip. It gauges your device's power needs, then serves it up automatically, while the individual control switches let you determine the power flow to all the outlets, including the AC plugins.

Another multi-tasking hub, this power station can keep up to four USB, USB-C, and Lightning-compatible devices charged up at once. It's wall-mounted, so it saves space, and it's also got a little shelf to power up a smartphone safely. It even tosses in a soothing night light.

Charging an Apple Watch isn't always as easy as it seems, but this method makes it simple. Plug it into your laptop or other USB output device, and lay the Apple Watch on top to power it up in about 2.5 hours. The keychain size and simplicity make a great on-the-go option.

It's like the adjustable wrench set of the cable game. The convenient little magnetic heads snap on and off this 6.6-foot, nylon braided cable so you can also get the connector you need hooked up in a second. Capable of both fast charging and data transmission, the magnetic connectors also save your devices from accidental snags that can lead to falls and breaks.

Cool Stuff!

It works like glue, but Bondic liquid plastic is so much more than a simple adhesive. Whether you're gluing pieces back together or literally replacing cracked, broken, or missing parts, just shape the Bondic how you want it, run the UV light over it, and it instantly hardens into place. It's like magic.

It's easy to while away the hours sitting in the bathroom, but this unique sand timer makes sure that doesn't happen. After five minutes, the timer lets you know it's time to vacate the premises. It's medically endorsed…plus, it's silly fun, which is a holiday win-win.

The Infinity Gauntlet is the most powerful weapon in the universe…so it should probably be opening your beers too, right? Crafted from metal and resin, this callback to Marvel's Avengers films makes just the statement of universal might you need when opening a beer or soft drink at home or out and about.

This unique personal grooming tool attacks that universal hygiene no-no: back hair. Equipped with patented DRYglide blades, this shaver glides over the back, removing all the gross hair to leave a glistening, stubble-free back behind. For the hairy beast in your life, it could be a godsend.

This set packs an 18K white gold-plated necklace, bracelet, and earrings with glistening Swarovski crystals. Classy without being overstated, this hypoallergenic and skin safe set will shine on for years.

Kitchen

Save the world by not chucking hundreds of single-use straws into a landfill. This medical grade silicone and surgical steel reusable drinking straw wraps around your wrist and looks just like a stylish bracelet. Saving the planet from discarded plastic happens one small step at a time…and this will help.

Keeping all the measuring cups and spoons in a kitchen straight gets a whole lot easier with this ingenious helper. Made from FDA-approved, food-grade plastic, the Cube can handle 19 different ingredient measurements with ease. Just fill the reservoir, know you've got the portion you need, then dump it into your recipe.

Prices are subject to change.