Thieves steal stash of GPUs worth $336,000

Gamers and cryptocurrency miners are avid consumers of the latest hotrodded "graphics processing units," computer cards designed specifically to crunch massive amounts of math at screaming speeds.

The price people will pay rapid math for is pretty wild. When Nvidia released its new RTX 3080 in September, the cards — which retailed for $699 — were immediately put up for resale on Ebay for as much as $2,500.

With prices like that, and a potential cryptominining edge to whoever can crunch math faster, criminals are now eyeing big stacks of GPUs the way bank robbers in the 1920s regarded large piles of gold bricks.

According to a leaked internal document from the gaming-hardware maker MSI, someone stole 40 containers full of Nvidia's RTX 3090 cards from them — an amount worth about $336,000 USD. Over at Ars Technica, Jim Salter did a rough auto-translation of the internal MSI memo …