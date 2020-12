2/ Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline. Now that enough states certified their Presidential election results, we'll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) December 9, 2020

Today YouTube announced on Twitter, "Now that enough states certified their Presidential election results, we'll remove any content published today (or anytime after) that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the 2020 U.S. Presidential election outcome."

Videos alleging voter fraud that were uploaded to YouTube before Wednesday won't be removed, however.