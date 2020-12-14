Santa and gun-toting elf arrest alleged carjacker

Two undercover police officers dressed as Santa Claus and a worker elf arrested a carjacker suspect at gunpoint. The cops were at a Target in Riverside, California as part of a shoplifting sting when the car theft took place.

From KTL5:

The officers were surveilling the store for a holiday enforcement program targeting retail theft, when they spotted three men "casing vehicles" in the parking lot, according to the Riverside Police Department.

One of them was inside a vehicle, in the act of stealing the white Honda SUV, police said. The two alleged accomplices saw the detective and ran.

One of them was caught by a gun toting elf in the same parking lot, while the third suspect struggled with plainclothes officers nearby until St. Nick arrived.

"Get 'em, Santa," a man recording the confrontation yelled.