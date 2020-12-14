Push latches are found in things like gasoline valve lids and cabinet doors. Push it once and they lock the door. Push it again and it pops open. This Old Tony wanted to better understand how they worked so he built one that clearly shows how they work.
Visual explainer of how a push-latch mechanism works
