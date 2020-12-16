Flickr's top 25 images of 2020: all rights reserved

Leticia Roncero, Community Manager at Flickr, shared the platform's top 25 images of 2020. Since they are all marked "all rights reserved," here's a great puppy photo from Pexels. It has 13.4 million views and is free to use under Creative Commons (CC0). You'd think of the millions of images uploaded to Flickr this year, maybe one of the best was posted under a Creative Commons license?

puppy in the house (not ours)… posted to Flickr by Austin Kirk (CC BY 2.0)

Maybe Flickr will do another list showcasing the amazing work that people have made available on their platform under less restrictive licenses.

