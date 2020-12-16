Tom Cruise flips his lid on set over broken Covid protocols

Under great pressure to safely shoot "Mission: Impossible 7" during Covid, movie star Tom Cruise went off on the crew. While in England Mr. Top Gun unloaded on members of the set who huddled around a computer, standing closer to one another than the 1 meter social distancing guideline. Everyone on set was apparently wearing masks, even those Cruise berates in this audio originally leaked to The Sun, but when a few got lax with their social boundaries Suri's dad went ballistic.

"If I see you do it again, you're f**ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f**ing do it again," is not only what Tom Cruise screamed, but is what I would also like to scream when I see people in the CVS not wearing a mask.

Cruise himself paid for an older cruise ship to house the crew and isolate from the rest of society while filming. Reeling from delays last October when 12 people working on the film in Italy tested positive for Covid-19 Mr. Cruise is extra vigilant now and apparently a great deal more on edge. Just follow the rules or you are f**ing gone, that's it.