President Emmanuel Macron of France tests positive for coronavirus, with symptoms of COVID-19

The office of Emmanuel Macron says on Thursday the French President has tested positive for coronavirus. A contact tracing effort is now under way across Europe, after a series of recent meetings between Macron and EU heads of government.

"Macron joined all but two of the European Union's 27 leaders at a summit in Brussels late last week to discuss climate change, the EU budget and Turkey, reports Reuters, and now those politicians are being tested and monitored:

Macron, 42, was running the country remotely after going into quarantine in the Elysee Palace, the presidency said. His wife Brigitte was also self-isolating. "This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms," Macron's office said, declining to give further details of his conditions or the symptoms he had. Macron will cancel all upcoming trips including a Dec. 22 visit to Lebanon where the French president has led international efforts to resolve a deep-rooted political crisis.

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self isolate [Reuters, reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Michel Rose]