Ultra-realistic face masks on sale, in Japan

About a decade or so ago, realistic molded silicone masks [Amazon] appeared and traveled their uncanny trajectory from convincing to disturbing to halloweeny as our familiarity with them increased. The latest masks from Japan, however, are in a whole other world of realism.

Shuhei Okawara's masks won't protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them. "Mask shops in Venice probably do not buy or sell faces. But that is something that's likely to happen in fantasy stories," Okawara told Reuters.

A girl will need $1000.

Okawara is using customer-submitted photographs; surely the killer app is This Person Does Not Exist.