All of these holiday gift ideas require no shipping – and your giftee can have them in minutes

Look, we're gonna level with you…you may have already blown Christmas. The problem is, is you haven't purchased gifts already AND if they aren't already en route, there's a decent chance they won't get there in time for the big day.

And with the high volume and COVID delays happening…well, there's no guarantee anything is going to get anywhere to be under the tree Christmas morning.

Instead, pick up a gift that requires absolutely no shipping. You buy it. You give it. They download it. Quick. Easy. Painless for all. To help, we've assembled nine such gift ideas that your giftee can receive virtually instantly.

For owners of a PlayStation 5 – or any PlayStation console really – this is the motherlode. Not only do users get a year of PlayStation Plus access for online gaming, free games, exclusive offers, and more, the package also includes 11 other masterful entertainment, self-help, and tech streaming apps. From VPN Unlimited to History Hit TV, from Memrise Language Learning to Relax My Dog streaming to…well, relax your dog, this collection features everything.

One of the longest-running – and most popular – game series of all time, Civilization VI, is the latest game edition of an age-old story: build a civilization, grow a civilization, and take over a world. The perfect entry point for PC gamers, this package featurings Civilization VI, six different DLC packs and the much-loved Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions.

Many of us don't get the 8 hours of sleep they need each night. That can change with Relax Melodies, a sleep and relaxation app that brings together soothing sounds, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, body-mind exercises, and more to create perfect sleep conditions. And, for anyone suffering from insomnia, tinnitus, night-time anxiety, or other sleep disorders, this might be just the key to a good night's sleep.

One of Apple's 2020 Apps We Love, Onyx is the world's smartest digital trainer. Using just a smartphone camera, this 3D capture system counts reps, corrects form, tracks nearly any exercise, and even serves up personalized audio workouts in real-time. This subscription includes full access to Onyx Pro, featuring all workouts, tracking for every exercise, and programs to help reach any fitness goal.

Winc doesn't just send subscribers bottles of wine – they send bottles they'll enjoy. Using their Palate Profile Quiz, Winc expertly curates wines that fit any wine lover's favorites, then serve up a 40% discount on 12 stellar bottles. It's like having a personal sommelier cultivating the perfect wine list for even the most discerning vinophiles.

Why stop with just wine when, with Saucey, users can get liquor of every type delivered right to their door? For users in Saucey's 20 metropolitan areas across the U.S., they can order up to $50 of the best beers, wines, and other spirits. Then, Saucey picks it up from a local liquor partner, and brings it right over.

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, or even Russian, with this lifetime of Babbel access. You can learn any of 14 different languages, all at your own pace. With their system developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel can help you understand basic vocabulary, and have you speaking in your new language in just 30 days. For the world traveler who can't do so much traveling these days, this is how they get ready for their next adventure.

For the book lover who never has enough time to read, this is how you take on a best-seller in just 12 minutes. The 12min Micro Book experts have boiled down more than 1,800 non-fiction classics in 24 categories, down to easily digestible text and audio downloads, encapsulating all of a book's major takeaways in just 12 minutes. In the span of less than a lunch break, this service can teach the entire contents of a popular work that you'll now feel like you've read.

Knowable is where learning feels like your favorite podcasts. Their library of exclusive, expert-led audio courses makes learning as easy as listening. Their collection of more than 200 experts can help listeners get ahead at work, upgrade their productivity, improve their relationships, and more.

