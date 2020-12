As part of a week-long series on the tabletop fantasy skirmish game, Frostgrave, gamesite OnTableTable kicks things off with an interview with the game's creator, Joseph McCullough.

Frostgrave 2nd edition was recently released and there is a new adventure book for the game, The Red King, and a new set of miniatures to accompany it. The OnTableTop team and Jospeph discuss all this and the phenomenal success of Frostgrave in general.

