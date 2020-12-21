Angry octopus punches fish

Mark Frauenfelder
ethereal octopus from the depth (Octopus vulgari)

Octopuses punch fish when they are mad. Eduardo Sampaio, who studies neural functioning, cognition, and social behavior of octopuses, tweeted: "Our new paper is out on @ESAEcology, showing that octos express this behavior during collaborative hunting with other fishes."