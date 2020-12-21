Octopuses punch fish when they are mad. Eduardo Sampaio, who studies neural functioning, cognition, and social behavior of octopuses, tweeted: "Our new paper is out on @ESAEcology, showing that octos express this behavior during collaborative hunting with other fishes."
Angry octopus punches fish
