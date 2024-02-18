Cows go wild for new scratch brushes: a must-have for your farm

These cows were so happy when they received some big brushes to rub up against. I love how one cow was a bit apprehensive about the new toy at first, but then became obsessed with it once she realized its purpose. If you're looking for a gift for a cow, this is a great option.

My cats do the exact same thing with all the furniture. I have to admit, this cow scratcher looks like it would be pretty nice to use on my own back. I may need to make a human-sized version for my wall.

