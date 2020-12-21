Marvel fans react to Pence's new name of Space Force members

"Guardians". Yes, just like Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy". Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that the name for members of the newest branch of the armed forces, Space Force, established by the Trump administration a year ago, is going to make us think of a gun-toting raccoon, a tree that always tells you his name and a cool green lady, every time it's mentioned.
After Star Trek fans ridiculed the Space Force logo as a Starfleet appropriation, this seems to be another step back from originality. "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn responded to the new title:
But what are better name options for members of Space Force? Space cadets? Defenders of the universe? Moon patrol? Starmen (sexist)? Honestly, there's not much to squawk about at this point. Save the real outrage for any kind of "Jedi" designation.