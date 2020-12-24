Cary Grant pilots the Millennium Falcon in Darth by Darthwest 2

It's been more than four years since French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu brought us the surreal short Darth by Darthwest, in which Cary Grant was chased down by a TIE fighter in a mashup of North by Northwest and Star Wars. Now we have episode 2! Roger Thornhill (Grant) is taken aboard the Millennium Falcon for a ride. He bonds with C-3PO and Chewbacca, gets chased by pilots of the Empire, and is finally safety deposited at Mount Rushmore.

In case you never saw it, here's the first Darth by Darthwest.

[via Digg]