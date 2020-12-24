Lemonade is insuring pets for as little as $10 a month — and it's time get onboard

For most of us, our pets are the center of our universes. They get a Christmas stocking above the fireplace, a birthday celebration most kids would envy, and, of course, we make sure they never miss a meal. So why do we hesitate when it comes to investing in their health and wellness with an insurance policy?

Today, less than 20 percent of pet parents have the means to cover a $5,000 expense out-of-pocket. Unfortunately, as pet owners, we have to be ready for an emergency trip to a vet — or even just regular vet visits to make sure our pups and kittens are properly vaccinated.

Luckily for you, in addition to their stellar homeowners and renters policies, Lemonade has now added pet insurance to their roster of services. And if you've used Lemonade before, you won't be surprised to hear you can get a quote and sign up in just minutes.

All users have to do is go to the Lemonade website and enter some vital information, like their dog or cat's breed and age, and where they live. Then, within a few seconds Lemonade will come back with a quote. And before you freak out about the possibilities, most dog and cat policies start at just $10 a month.

With a Lemonade policy, all the basics are covered, including diagnostics, like blood tests, x-rays, MRI's, CT scans and lab work; procedures, like outpatient, specialty and emergency care, hospitalization and surgery; and medication, including injections and prescription meds. Users can also make additions to include preventative and wellness treatment, as well as extended accident and illness protection, even covering things like acupuncture and chiropractic treatments.

With policies starting at the super low price of $10 per month, Lemonade is a lot cheaper than traditional insurance companies who carry pet insurance because it doesn't have the big overhead and expenses of those firms. By depending on their AI and machine learning-driven technology, Lemonade can offer lower rates than those bigger companies. For users who already have Lemonade homeowners or renter's insurance, you can even save up to 10 percent by bundling the services together.



And that's not all. Lemonade have award winning service, zero-hassle, super-fast claim payment, policies that are simple and jargon free, and live chat with medical experts on the Lemonade app. In addition, any leftover money is donated to causes the customer selects.

Get the ball rolling now with a trip to Lemonade's website, where you can get a quote on your pet insurance needs before your pet requires its next belly rub.

Prices are subject to change.