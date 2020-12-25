Prepare for the return of travel with these 10 luggage and carry-on bag deals

The world is chomping at the bit to get back out on the road. So when the day comes that air travel reignites, the car tank refills, and everyone is given the all-clear to get out and explore again, it makes sense that you might need some new luggage to match your new outlook on the world.

Conveniently enough, this is also a good time to have that thought because 10 suitcases, carry-on, and other luggage accessories are on sale now as part of a final Christmas smorgasbord of deals. And, if you needed anything else to push you over the edge, you can take an extra 15% off the price of each of the already discounted items below by adding the code MERRY15 when you check out.

If you've got a tendency to overstuff your bags, these cubes might just be a perfect fit. Made from durable, lightweight nylon mesh, the cubes actually compress the contents inside so everything packs in more neatly and with added room for more. The large, medium, and small bag sets also come in four different fashion-forward colors.

Carry-ons need to be light – and at just 6.2 lbs., the Aerial won't have you struggling to get through the terminal. With a minimalist design, professionally engineered interior compartments, compression straps, and even a separate dirty clothes section, the durable 360-degree spinner wheels will help you speed along with everything in place and absolutely zero hassles.

For both efficiency and security, the Kickstarter-funded Genius Pack Supercharged is in a class of its own. Constructed with a 100% polycarbonate shell frame, this carry-on gives you rock solid protection for your stuff, which is all neatly sectioned into convenient category compartments. It's got a pair of external USB ports for device-charging on the go, as well as an 8-wheel configuration for a fluid, smooth glide while you're on the move.

The Rollux fits your specific baggage needs. The award-winning, patented design starts as a compact carry-on bag before expanding into a full-size check-in-ready suitcase. Made from quality fabrics, this bag is built for the rigors of the road. And, because of its versatility, it also collapses easily to save on your closet space when you're home.

Want to really make the most of the available space in your bag? Pacum calls this handy tool the most powerful handheld vacuum in the world, with suction that compresses vacuum bags down to take up 50% less space in your suitcase. It not only inflates, it can even be used with Pacum food bags, as well, for all your kitchen storage too.

With EndlessID, you never leave your bag's final destination to chance. If your bag goes missing, you'll get an immediate alert via text or email with the exact geo-location when someone scans your bag with an NFC device, or by entering the tag's PIN number. It can even hold important information in the event you suffer a medical emergency during your travels.

For those who get tired of the constant packing and unpacking, this luggage shelf can eliminate that tedious step. Just organize your luggage on these collapsible shelves, then pull them out and hang them like a portable closet at your destination. When it's time to go, the whole system collapses right back down into your carry-on or suitcase.

This is a carry-on that can survive the travel wars, with its polycarbonate shell and reinforced corners to protect it and your possessions from damage. It not only has plenty of room in its 21-inch interior to hold all your stuff, it's also made entirely from recycled PET plastic. That saves almost 80 plastic bottles from filling the world's landfills and oceans.

Run down the checklist of suitcase features you need – and this sturdy spinner covers all the bases. From the built-in approved TSA combination lock, the expandable, dual spinner 360-degree wheels, and the lightweight engineered components with a micro-diamond finish, it looks, works, and protects like a true champion.

With hard-flex construction, the Intely offers maximum strength and durability, coming through rigorous stress tests and real-life damage simulations in fantastic shape. It's even got a few secret weapons too, like an extra 1.2 inches of expandable space when needed, plus an integrated digital weight scale so you make sure you never have to worry about being unexpectedly over your travel weight allotment.

Prices subject to change.