This wood-fired pizza oven will wipe Dominos right out of your phone forever

While there are those few weirdos that don't like pizza, the rest of us normal folks can usually find our place on the pizza loving spectrum.

If you're a kid, you're likely fine with a frozen pizza from the store. It's usually not fantastic, but you know…it's still pizza. As you get older, you order home-delivered pies from your favorite pizza parlor, which are almost always better. But, you still have to wait for them to show up, hope they're done right and that they don't get cold.

Or, you can evolve to the highest level of pizza mastery by creating your own pizzas with the speed, consistency and, most importantly, taste of a professional dough thrower. And the Fremont Wood Fired Pizza Oven is a perfect vessel for delivering that pizza perfection.

This portable pellet oven only weighs 31 lbs., so it's easy to move into the backyard for a pizza night, or throw this food-grade stainless steel workhorse in your vehicle to make pies at the park, on the beach, up at the lake, or anywhere else.

Inside this double-layered wood burning pizza oven, chefs can stoke this baby up to a blistering 800°F in just about 15 minutes, with an air intake system that helps cook food efficiently on the top, bottom, and throughout for a brilliant taste. You can also use specially flavored wood pellets for a rich, smoky flavor that works well for meat lover style pizzas.

While the Fremont is perfectly calibrated for pizza, its versatility extends beyond the pie. You can also use it to grill fine cuts of steak, fish, lamb chops, burgers, salmon, and more. At those temperatures, it only takes about 4 or 5 minutes to turn out a brilliant homemade pizza better than any take-out.

Valued at $368, the Fremont Wood Fired Pizza Oven is not only heavily discounted, but it's also part of the current Christmas sale running for the next two days. When you enter the code MERRY15 during checkout, you can slice (pun intended) another 15% off your total cost, dropping the price of this oven down to only $237.15 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.