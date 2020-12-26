These 10 portable projectors will liven up your home theater

We're all usually overjoyed to add a new piece of technology to our galaxy of devices. But, once you've spent a lot of time with that new addition, it can start to lose some of its luster – and your eye starts wandering. Call it the 'seven-year itch' of technology. But considering how fast technology moves, maybe it should be the seven-month itch. Or maybe even seven minutes.

After all the home viewing you've likely done this year, your current home theater setup could be looking a little less dazzling than before and may be ready for an upgrade. Fortunately, this is the right time to make the move, with these 10 big discounts on top-notch portable projectors for your truly epic home theater.

In addition to their usual discounts, you can also enjoy an additional 15% off for the next two days only when you enter the code MERRY15 at checkout.

It's still impressive to consider the level of viewing power available in devices as small as this Prima portable projector. In a package barely over 2 inches square, the Prima projects images in full 1080p HD-quality resolution at a size up to 200 inches across. You can cast anything from any of your devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – all it takes is a wall big enough to serve as your canvass.

Even though its dimensions are tiny and it only weighs less than 8 ounces, the PIQO is like having a complete entertainment system you can just pop into a purse or glovebox. It connects to virtually any device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, using a 200-lumen bulb to project any image, up to a giant 20 feet across. You can stream up to 50 hours of music through the built-in speakers or get up to 5 hours of video projection on a single charge.

You won't find another projector with full 360-degree video projection support, making it perfect for kids who want to literally walk into their favorite movies or games. There are no wires or cables to get tangled up in so it's super-portable – and with a full collection of Disney digital books and other content included, this is a device any kid will devour.

Versatility is a key for any media playing device, which is why this pocket projector from Kinkoo turns so many heads. This player supports streaming of almost any video file format, including 3D and glorious 4K, connects to a phone via Bluetooth or MiraCast Mirror Display, and features a 3000mAh battery for up to 90 minutes of playback goodness.

Kodak is one of the heritage names in image reproduction, and this pair of stunning portable projectors carry on the legacy. First, the Luma 75 features a DLP chip for even sharper images and a faster response time, as well as one-touch controls and supports for HDMI, USB, and microSD inputs. Users get theaterwide 16:9 projection at a size up to 100 inches.

Meanwhile, the Luma 150 accomplishes all those feats as well, but also connects via WiFi. You can fire up a movie or TV show from your favorite streaming service and play – or, use the microSD card slot, USB, or HDMI cables. You can also use integrated Airplay and Miracast screencasting to connect to almost any of your devices for true HD viewing.

If you aren't as concerned about portability as you are with an overwhelming image quality, these Epson projectors could be what you're looking for. With a booming 3,600-lumens bulb, the EX5260 serves up a strikingly bold picture, which helps vibrant colors pop even in well-lit spaces. Speaking of color, this 3-LCD projector has a particularly sharp eye for color accuracy, with high color brightness and a wide color gamut, all contributing to a top-quality presentation.

Meanwhile, the Powerlite is a little more slender than fellow Epson projector, and it's also got 3,000 lumens of brightness and 3LCD color enhancements. In addition to USB, HDMI, VGA, and RCA video inputs to support your device of choice, the Powerlite also sports a 10,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, which helps strike a better balance between ambient light and retaining detail in dark portions of the image.

Sometimes, projectors spend more time on visual pop and are less concerned with sound reproduction. That's not the case with the BP1, which combines a high-quality Bluetooth speaker system with a premium DLP pico projector engine. You get a full 12 watts of room-filling sound, while still delivering high-quality video in an up to 60-inch projection frame.

As for the P7, this mini projector is the truly next-generation addition to a home theater configuration. Viewers get true native 1080p performance with a 4th generation Texas Instruments DLP imager for full HD projection. It connects via Bluetooth and also enables direct smartphone mirroring for most USB-C compatible devices.

Prices subject to change.