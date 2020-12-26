'Trump Bites,' a last look at lame duck Don's craziest utterances

As the Trump Administration draws to a close, Trump Bites animates a second series of real audio clips of The Donald.
Image: YouTube / Trump Bites
President Failure golfs on Christmas Eve while COVID ravages America. Rep. Debbie Dingell: "This president doesn't give a damn about people!" Rep. Dingle is a Democrat, and has served as U.S. Representative for Michigan's 12th congressional district since 2015. [Video and screengrab: Fox News via Acyn Torabi] Image: Rep. Debbie Dingell / Facebook READ THE REST
• Part two of Pardonpalooza just hit. Part one was yesterday. On Wednesday, outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump gave out 26 more pardons, including to his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, to Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone, to Jared Kushner's felon father Charles Kushner, and other longtime personal and political allies of the Trump family.… READ THE REST
Noted felon Paul Manafort received a pardon from Donald Trump just before Christmas, but it's you and me who get the real gift. He's back on Twitter. h/t @wokyleeks READ THE REST
