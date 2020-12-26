Young driver goes from bad to worse

Kevin Reome

A mulleted young gentleman takes his mother's mini van out and gets into two ridiculous fender-benders in a parking lot. He nearly sounds responsible at the outset, apologizing for the first scrape. Then he gets in his mom's car, revs the engine and hastily smashes into some poor sap's truck. It's cringy, yet somehow a delight.

This kid is having a bad day from IdiotsInCars