A mulleted young gentleman takes his mother's mini van out and gets into two ridiculous fender-benders in a parking lot. He nearly sounds responsible at the outset, apologizing for the first scrape. Then he gets in his mom's car, revs the engine and hastily smashes into some poor sap's truck. It's cringy, yet somehow a delight.
Young driver goes from bad to worse
