Thanks to a new ordinance, if you live in an apartment or attached housing unit in Concord, California you are prohibited from smoking or vaping. But if you are wealthy enough to afford a house, you are free to use tobacco and cannabis at home. Concord Mayor Carlyn Obringer shared news of the racist ordinance via Twitter.
California city bans smoking and vaping in apartments
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 3 COMMENTS
- classism
- racist laws
- War on the poor
Minnesota high school threw away hot lunches for students with over $15 of lunch debt
Instead of feeding high school kids who were too poor to pay their lunch bill, a high school in Minnesota humiliated the students in front of the other students by throwing their hot meals in the garbage and giving them cold food instead, reports NBC News. After the school was exposed, they decided an apology… READ THE REST
How America's hatred of poor people ties back to Puritan work ethic
Guggenheim and MacArthur fellowship-winning philosopher Elizabeth Anderson recently spoke with Joe Humphreys at the Irish Times about America's toxic obsession with by-your-bootstraps individualism, and specifically how it relates to poverty. There are plenty of impactful quotes throughout the interview, but the parts that stuck out the most to me—as an agnostic born into an Irish… READ THE REST
Pangea raised $180m to buy up low-rent Chicago properties "to help poor people," and then created the most brutally efficient eviction mill in Chicago history
Pangea was founded by Al Goldstein, a Deutsche Bank investment banker who quit to found a massive, intercontinental payday lending outfit; he tapped the investors that he enriched with his payday lending business to stake him $180 million and bought up thousands of low-rent buildings in Chicago's poorest neighborhoods (which are also Chicago's blackest neighborhoods). READ THE REST
This training can help you jump into WordPress and find web success immediately
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST
The Allin1E Smoking Tool gathers all your smoking needs in one ultra-portable travel set
To be clear, cigarettes are not illegal. But if you're a smoker in America, it can probably often almost feel that way. Anyone carrying a lighter or the visible bulge of a cigarette pack tucked in a shirt pocket is all but guaranteed to get some side-eye in 2020. But hey, we've all got our… READ THE REST
This 22-course mega-collection can get you on track to become a certified project manager
The median average salary for an American project manager is currently over $115,000 a year. As you'd expect from an employee earning a paycheck that size, companies don't hand those titles out to just anyone. To assume a proper project management position with a respected company, that person has to have an assortment of certifications,… READ THE REST