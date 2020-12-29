California city bans smoking and vaping in apartments

Mark Frauenfelder

Thanks to a new ordinance, if you live in an apartment or attached housing unit in Concord, California you are prohibited from smoking or vaping. But if you are wealthy enough to afford a house, you are free to use tobacco and cannabis at home. Concord Mayor Carlyn Obringer shared news of the racist ordinance via Twitter.

